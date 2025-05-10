AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-10

Oil & gas sector: Minister, PPEPCA discuss key opportunities, challenges

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik was called on by the representatives of the Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Companies Association (PPEPCA) headed by its Chairman Ali Taha Al-Temini - country manager KUFPEC, to discuss key opportunities and challenges in the country’s oil and gas sector.

Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik acknowledged PPEPCA’s vital role in the energy sector and underscored the government’s commitment to facilitating a conducive business environment.

He said that the oil and gas exploration sector is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy. The government is focused on reducing the import reliance of sector. The PPEPCA represents leading exploration and production companies operating in Pakistan, playing a pivotal role in the country’s energy landscape.

During the discussions, the PPEPCA highlighted its members’ role in bolstering Pakistan’s energy supplies and generating substantial revenue for the national exchequer. The association also raised operational issues impacting exploration and production activities. Ali Pervaiz Malik assured PPEPCA of the government’s full support in resolving industry challenges, emphasising a collaborative approach to ensure sustainable growth in Pakistan’s petroleum sector.

The PPEPCA members welcomed the minister’s proactive approach and expressed optimism about efforts to enhance exploration activities, attract investment, and drive economic progress.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthen public-private cooperation for the sustainable development of Pakistan’s petroleum sector.

The delegation included Andrzej Kaczorowski - MD Polish Oil and Gas Company, Faheem Haider - MD Mari Energies, Zaheer Alam - President United Energy Pakistan, Kamran Ahmed - CEO Orient Petroleum Inc, Kamran Ajmal Mian - CEO Prime Pakistan among others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

energy sector PPEPCA oil and gas sector Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik

Comments

200 characters

Oil & gas sector: Minister, PPEPCA discuss key opportunities, challenges

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

Saudi envoy lands in Islamabad to ease tensions

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Rs757m allocated as provisional IBCs for PD

Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 launched

Retiring Rs50bn loan: ECC seeks SNGPL’s cash flow projections

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

Tobacco, poultry sectors accused of evading Rs400bn tax

Read more stories