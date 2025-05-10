Oil & gas sector: Minister, PPEPCA discuss key opportunities, challenges

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik was called on by the representatives of the Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Companies Association (PPEPCA) headed by its Chairman Ali Taha Al-Temini - country manager KUFPEC, to discuss key opportunities and challenges in the country’s oil and gas sector.

Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik acknowledged PPEPCA’s vital role in the energy sector and underscored the government’s commitment to facilitating a conducive business environment.

He said that the oil and gas exploration sector is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy. The government is focused on reducing the import reliance of sector. The PPEPCA represents leading exploration and production companies operating in Pakistan, playing a pivotal role in the country’s energy landscape.

During the discussions, the PPEPCA highlighted its members’ role in bolstering Pakistan’s energy supplies and generating substantial revenue for the national exchequer. The association also raised operational issues impacting exploration and production activities. Ali Pervaiz Malik assured PPEPCA of the government’s full support in resolving industry challenges, emphasising a collaborative approach to ensure sustainable growth in Pakistan’s petroleum sector.

The PPEPCA members welcomed the minister’s proactive approach and expressed optimism about efforts to enhance exploration activities, attract investment, and drive economic progress.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthen public-private cooperation for the sustainable development of Pakistan’s petroleum sector.

The delegation included Andrzej Kaczorowski - MD Polish Oil and Gas Company, Faheem Haider - MD Mari Energies, Zaheer Alam - President United Energy Pakistan, Kamran Ahmed - CEO Orient Petroleum Inc, Kamran Ajmal Mian - CEO Prime Pakistan among others.

