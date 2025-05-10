LHC orders crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the traffic police to immediately launch a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles as part of efforts to combat environmental pollution.

While hearing a set of petitions related to environmental issues, the court also ordered the implementation of a vehicle monitoring system at toll plazas in Lahore and Islamabad. A new squad from the environment department is to be deployed at these checkpoints to prevent entry of polluting vehicles. “Strict action should be taken at toll plazas if any smoke-emitting vehicle tries to enter Lahore,” the court directed.

The bench further instructed authorities to utilize drone technology to identify and monitor such vehicles on motorways. It ordered that smoke-emitting vehicles be barred from entering motorways and Multan Road with immediate effect. A compliance report has been sought by the next hearing.

The court also remarked that tax incentives should be considered for individuals who construct environmentally friendly buildings. “It’s time to install water meters to conserve water,” the court noted, adding that meters must at least be installed in commercial buildings to deter wastage.

A member of the Environmental Commission informed the bench that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had prepared a summary for granting relief to buildings complying with environmental regulations and was in the process of formulating rules. The court instructed LDA to promote such measures publicly so that citizens are encouraged to adopt eco-friendly construction practices.

During proceedings, the principal of MAO College also submitted a report concerning restoration of college grounds and other institutional issues. The court directed the principal to file a formal written complaint, upon which an appropriate order would be issued.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 16.

