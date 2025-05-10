AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-10

Final review of HEDP project: HEC, World Bank successfully concludes

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and the World Bank have successfully concluded their final joint review of the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project.

The review highlighted strong progress and mutual satisfaction.

Launched in 2019 and supported by the World Bank with USD 400 million, HEDP is set to conclude in June 2025. The five-year project has focused on strengthening research, enhancing quality education, improving access to modern technology, and building faculty and staff capacity through the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE).

The 12th and final World Bank Mission, led by Inga Afanasieva, Task Team Leader and Senior Economist, and the HEC team led by Adviser Awais Ahmad, held a detailed wrap-up session with Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Executive Director HEC Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The session reviewed implementation progress of all six components of the project and accomplishments against the targets.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed called the project a milestone for Pakistan’s higher education sector.

He emphasised ongoing efforts to promote excellence in academic research and governance of universities, and translating them into better student outcomes and professional success.

The chairman expressed interest in future collaborations with the World Bank. “HEC is looking forward to having similar partnerships with the World Bank in the future,” he said.

Afanasieva praised HEC and the HEDP team for significant progress. “There’s been notable achievement of targets. We see great potential for future collaboration and need to connect the dots for stronger impact,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank hec Education education sector HEDP project World Bank and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Final review of HEDP project: HEC, World Bank successfully concludes

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

Saudi envoy lands in Islamabad to ease tensions

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Rs757m allocated as provisional IBCs for PD

Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 launched

Retiring Rs50bn loan: ECC seeks SNGPL’s cash flow projections

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

Tobacco, poultry sectors accused of evading Rs400bn tax

Read more stories