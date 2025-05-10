Final review of HEDP project: HEC, World Bank successfully concludes

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and the World Bank have successfully concluded their final joint review of the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project.

The review highlighted strong progress and mutual satisfaction.

Launched in 2019 and supported by the World Bank with USD 400 million, HEDP is set to conclude in June 2025. The five-year project has focused on strengthening research, enhancing quality education, improving access to modern technology, and building faculty and staff capacity through the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE).

The 12th and final World Bank Mission, led by Inga Afanasieva, Task Team Leader and Senior Economist, and the HEC team led by Adviser Awais Ahmad, held a detailed wrap-up session with Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Executive Director HEC Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The session reviewed implementation progress of all six components of the project and accomplishments against the targets.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed called the project a milestone for Pakistan’s higher education sector.

He emphasised ongoing efforts to promote excellence in academic research and governance of universities, and translating them into better student outcomes and professional success.

The chairman expressed interest in future collaborations with the World Bank. “HEC is looking forward to having similar partnerships with the World Bank in the future,” he said.

Afanasieva praised HEC and the HEDP team for significant progress. “There’s been notable achievement of targets. We see great potential for future collaboration and need to connect the dots for stronger impact,” she said.

