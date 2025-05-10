AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Hyderabad inaugurated at Isra University

Recorder Report Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 07:04am
HYDERABAD: Isra Islamic Foundation proudly hosted the inauguration ceremony of Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Hyderabad, a collaborative initiative between Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Karachi, Isra University, and Isra University Hospital.

The event marked a major milestone in expanding quality eye care services in the region and was held at the Asadullah Kazi Auditorium, Isra University Hyderabad.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, President and CEO of Isra Islamic Foundation. He extended heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders from Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Karachi, Isra University and Isra University Hospital for their unwavering support and commitment in turning this shared vision into a reality for the people of Hyderabad.

Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor of Isra University, addressed the gathering by emphasizing the importance of institutional collaborations in promoting community health and education. He also reaffirmed the university’s dedication to service and social responsibility.

Dr. Abdul Fatah Memon, Director of Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Karachi, praised the partnership and expressed hope for delivering state-of-the-art ophthalmic care in Hyderabad through this joint effort.

Dr. Sajjad Kazi, Director of Isra University Hospital, highlighted the potential of this collaboration in contributing to both healthcare delivery and clinical education in the field of eye care.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleh Memon, Director of Isra Islamic Foundation and Executive Director of Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital, delivered the closing remarks. He acknowledged the leadership of all participating institutions and underscored the long-term value of this initiative in serving the community.

Following the closing remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially inaugurate the Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Hyderabad, marking the beginning of a new chapter in regional healthcare services.

To honour key contributors, Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi presented souvenirs to the Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleh Memon, as well as to Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Dr. Sajjad Kazi, Dr. Abdul Fatah Memon, and Dr. Khalid Talpur.

