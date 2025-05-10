Governor Punjab praises Tara Group chief

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider, has assured that input from private institutions and industrialists will be welcomed at all levels to advance the development of the agricultural sector.

He made these remarks during a recent meeting with renowned agricultural scientist and Chairman of Tara Group, Dr. Khalid Hameed. The Governor praised Dr. Khalid Hameed for his contributions to the agricultural sector, particularly his research on high-yielding and improved seed varieties.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Hameed emphasized that meaningful progress in agriculture requires strong collaboration between the government and the private sector. He noted that farmers are currently facing significant difficulties — on one hand, due to the lack of government-level wheat procurement and the absence of a fixed support price, and on the other, because of the ongoing challenges in the cotton sector.

