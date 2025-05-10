AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
Pakistan

PDWP approves three schemes worth Rs16bn

Recorder Report Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 07:09am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab on Friday approved three development schemes worth Rs 16 billion belonging to health and shrimp farming sectors.

The approval was given in the 79th meeting of the fiscal year 2024–25, chaired by Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan. The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

The approved schemes, according to a spokesman of the Board, gave a go-ahead to Rs 9 billion community empowerment and expansion of healthcare access through Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic.

The second project worth Rs 2.5 billion was CM stunting reduction programme which will be carried out in 11 districts of South Punjab.

Punjab PDWP development schemes

