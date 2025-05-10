AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-10

PPP leaders from southern Punjab, KP meet Bilawal

Naveed Butt Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 07:11am

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House here on Friday, and conveyed to him the public sentiments regarding the Indian aggression.

Bilawal said that the people of Pakistan, rising above political, social, and provincial differences are united to confront Indian aggression. He said that the nation stands firmly with the brave soldiers of the army, navy, and air force defending the country on the front lines.

He emphasised that this is the time to set aside all differences and send a message of unity to the world. He condemned the Indian government’s move to ban Pakistan’s social media accounts and media houses in an attempt to hide the truth, saying that blocking all possible means to prevent Indian citizens from accessing the truth is a desperate and cowardly act that reflects the Indian government’s panic.

The PPP chairman urged Pakistani youth to use social media to counter Indian media disinformation and bring the truth to the world. He said that it is the time for every citizen to contribute to the defence of Pakistan according to their abilities.

Bilawal instructed the PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter to organise a rally in Peshawar on May 26 against the Indian aggression.

He met with PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary Shazi Khan, Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed, and President Hazara Division Malik Farooq. Others who met him included District President Abbottabad, Syed Saleem Shah, District President Haripur Jehanzaib Khan, and District President Rawalpindi Iftikhar Shehzada.

National Assembly member Qasim Gilani, former National Assembly member Raza Rabbani Khar, PPP ticket holder from PP-215 Shakeel Labar, Moosa Labar, and Mian Khalid Hameed also held meetings with the chairman.

Secretary General PPP Humayun Khan and Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Nayyar Hussain Bukhari were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP chairman PPP leaders Southern Punjab

Comments

200 characters

PPP leaders from southern Punjab, KP meet Bilawal

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Rs757m allocated as provisional IBCs for PD

Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 launched

Retiring Rs50bn loan: ECC seeks SNGPL’s cash flow projections

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

Tobacco, poultry sectors accused of evading Rs400bn tax

Dissenting note of two judges: ‘Compliance with detailed judgement in SIC case is a constitutional fidelity’

Read more stories