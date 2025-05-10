AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-10

JI observes Youm-e-Azm across Karachi

Recorder Report Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 07:12am

KARACHI: On the call of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Youm-e-Azm (Determination Day) was observed in Karachi and other parts of the country on Friday, with hundreds of demonstrations, walks, and programs held across the city.

Large gatherings took place outside mosques, mainly after Friday prayers, while numerous schools and educational institutions also organized activities to mark the occasion.

In Karachi, JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar led a major protest at Lasbela, where he addressed a large crowd. He urged the nation to remain awake and united in the face of Indian aggression, stressing that political and internal differences were insignificant when national security was at stake.

The JI leader said the pride of Indian rulers and Hindutva forces had “bitten the dust” after the so-called Operation Sandoor, stating that humiliation had become India’s fate since Hindutva ideologues took power. He accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of plunging the country into war hysteria and launching attacks under the pretext of a false flag operation.

According to Monem Zafar, Pakistani forces retaliated by downing six Indian warplanes, including the much-publicized Rafael jets. He also claimed that several Israeli-made Indian drones were shot down and that bunkers and military installations along the Line of Control were destroyed, resulting in the deaths of over 50 Indian soldiers.

He termed the United States, India, and Israel a “satanic trio,” accusing them of global expansionist agendas, and emphasized the need to curb their influence to ensure global peace. Monem Zafar also spoke extensively about the U.S. sponsored Israeli actions in Gaza, calling it genocide.

