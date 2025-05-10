AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
ICT conducts mock civil defence drills

Published May 10, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Friday conducted emergency preparedness drills in response to rising tensions with India and the prevailing war-like atmosphere.

As part of the mock exercise, emergency sirens were tested, evacuation drills were held, and public safety awareness campaigns were launched across the capital. The initiative aimed to assess readiness and ensure swift public response in case of a crisis.

During a meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner, it was decided that all high-rise buildings in Islamabad would be equipped with emergency sirens to alert residents in the event of any serious threat.

Drills were conducted at major commercial and residential buildings, including Centaurus Mall, Zarghoon Plaza, Khudadad Heights, and Safa Gold Mall.

The exercises included siren activation and supervised evacuations, with building management and residents participating actively.

When the sirens sounded, a large number of people came out of buildings, responding as they would in a real emergency.

These drills were conducted to familiarise the public with the emergency response procedures and to assess how well prepared different buildings are for a crisis.

According to the ICT administration, said that the drills are part of efforts to prepare for any conflict-related situation.

Officials guided the public on the standard steps to take during emergencies, including how to evacuate safely and where to gather once outside the buildings.

