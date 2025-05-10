Innocent civilians: PPP leaders condemn Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Umar Rehman Malik and Ali Rehman Malik on Friday strongly condemned the Indian government’s ongoing aggression against innocent Pakistani civilians, as well as its alarming efforts to suppress truth through digital censorship and silencing of dissenting voices.

In a statement issued here the Malik brothers denounced the latest escalation by India, particularly its unlawful attacks on civilian areas, targeting of peaceful populations, and the killing of innocent citizens.

“The Indian government’s actions not only endanger innocent lives but also constitute a grave violation of international law,” said Barrister Ali Rehman Malik. “Such aggression cannot and will not go unchallenged. The international community must hold India accountable for these reckless and inhumane acts.”

Umar Rehman Malik added that India’s actions are a desperate attempt to conceal its crimes and the humiliation of its failed military provocations. “To cover up its crimes against civilians and the embarrassment over the crash of its Rafale jets, the fascist Modi regime has resorted to blocking Pakistani and international social media accounts including mine,” he stated.

“At the same time, India’s propaganda driven media continues to manufacture lies in an attempt to mask the truth of Pakistan’s firm and effective response, which left its Rafales in ruins,” he added.

Both brothers strongly condemned India’s assault on free speech, particularly the suspension and censorship of over 8,000 accounts on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). “This aggressive silencing of voices only exposes the fragility of India’s false narrative,” said Umar Rehman Malik.

“Censorship is the hallmark of a fascist regime fearful of the truth not the behavior of a democratic state.”

Earlier, on May 7, the Malik brothers attended the funeral of 7-year-old Irtiza Abbas Turi, martyred by unprovoked Indian cross-border shelling.

