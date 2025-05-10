All bodies from FCCI platform reject new tax laws

FAISALABAD: All business, trade and industrial organisations from the platform of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) have rejected the new tax laws (amended) ordinance 2025 and announced that high government officials would be apprised of the concerns of the business community.

Rehan Naseem Bharara, President FCCI reacted to this ordinance and said that “dialogue is the only way to settle differences peacefully between government and business community.” However, he stressed the need for complete unity among the ranks and files of the business community to pressurize the government to withdraw this ordinance.

He said that as the economy starts to take off, such disputed steps are taken to further aggravate the situation. He said that on one side the government was introducing digitalization and a faceless system to minimize the direct interaction between the taxpayers and tax collectors while on the other side this ordinance has been enforced to deploy the government officials at the business places.

He said the business community was not taken into confidence about this ordinance and hence it may fail to give the desired results. He demanded that a committee comprising the government officials and business leaders may be constituted to review this ordinance.

He said the business community was appreciative of the government policies which have stabilised the economy as policy rate and inflation has been brought down. “Similarly, exports and foreign remittances have increased and in this improved situation, we were expecting four percent cut in the policy rate but only one percent decrease has been made.”

