AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-10

PTI leader steps up criticism of PM Sharif

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, accusing him of adopting a ‘soft stance’ toward India.

Khan, undergoing treatment for what his aides described as “pneumonia,” alleged: “Instead of standing up against India’s aggression, Sharif is bowing down – all because his family’s pockets are more important than our sovereignty.”

He pointed a finger at the Sharif family’s cozy ties with Indian steel magnate Sajjan Jindal, whose JSW Group is a major player in the region.

However, he termed the Indian missile strikes as provocative, unjustified, and a direct threat to regional stability. He called for global action, urging the United Nations and other international bodies to step up.

“India’s missile strikes are a direct assault on civilians. It’s a reckless act in a nuclear region. If India isn’t reined in, we’re staring at the very real possibility of a catastrophic war.”

He called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “fascist” and accusing him of having blood on his hands from the infamous Gujarat massacre. “Modi’s regime is a ticking time bomb. And Sharif? He’s too busy making deals with the enemy to defend our country,”

About his party founder he said: “Imran Khan didn’t hesitate. He fought back. But today’s leadership: they’ve lost their spine.”

Omar Ayub; however, commended the Armed Forces, with special mention of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), for its impressive advancements.

He singled out the induction of Chinese-made J-10C jets, equipped with AI-powered radar systems, as a strategic move he credited entirely to Imran Khan.

“Imran knew exactly what was needed to ensure Pakistan’s defence wasn’t left behind,” Khan remarked, emphasising the former prime minister’s foresight in strengthening the country’s military might.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Omar Ayub Khan

Comments

200 characters

PTI leader steps up criticism of PM Sharif

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

Saudi envoy lands in Islamabad to ease tensions

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Rs757m allocated as provisional IBCs for PD

Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 launched

Retiring Rs50bn loan: ECC seeks SNGPL’s cash flow projections

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

Tobacco, poultry sectors accused of evading Rs400bn tax

Read more stories