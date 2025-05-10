PTI leader steps up criticism of PM Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, accusing him of adopting a ‘soft stance’ toward India.

Khan, undergoing treatment for what his aides described as “pneumonia,” alleged: “Instead of standing up against India’s aggression, Sharif is bowing down – all because his family’s pockets are more important than our sovereignty.”

He pointed a finger at the Sharif family’s cozy ties with Indian steel magnate Sajjan Jindal, whose JSW Group is a major player in the region.

However, he termed the Indian missile strikes as provocative, unjustified, and a direct threat to regional stability. He called for global action, urging the United Nations and other international bodies to step up.

“India’s missile strikes are a direct assault on civilians. It’s a reckless act in a nuclear region. If India isn’t reined in, we’re staring at the very real possibility of a catastrophic war.”

He called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “fascist” and accusing him of having blood on his hands from the infamous Gujarat massacre. “Modi’s regime is a ticking time bomb. And Sharif? He’s too busy making deals with the enemy to defend our country,”

About his party founder he said: “Imran Khan didn’t hesitate. He fought back. But today’s leadership: they’ve lost their spine.”

Omar Ayub; however, commended the Armed Forces, with special mention of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), for its impressive advancements.

He singled out the induction of Chinese-made J-10C jets, equipped with AI-powered radar systems, as a strategic move he credited entirely to Imran Khan.

“Imran knew exactly what was needed to ensure Pakistan’s defence wasn’t left behind,” Khan remarked, emphasising the former prime minister’s foresight in strengthening the country’s military might.

