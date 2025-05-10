Pakistan hasn’t used drones, missiles or rockets against India’s territory: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military on Thursday firmly rejected Indian claims of Pakistan launching cross-border drone and missile strikes, calling the allegations “fabricated” and devoid of any evidence.

In a detailed interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT World, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry clarified that Pakistan had only resorted to small arms fire in retaliation to Indian shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and had strictly targeted Indian military posts, not civilians or infrastructure.

“Pakistan has not used drones, missiles, or rockets against Indian territory,” General Chaudhry said. “Our response has been limited to small arms fire, aimed solely at Indian military positions that have been deliberately targeting civilians across the LoC.”

He criticised what he described as an “Indian media frenzy” promoting unverified narratives. “There is no electronic evidence, no radar logs, no captured equipment, and no independent verification—only media-based claims,” he added.

India earlier accused Pakistan of orchestrating drone and missile attacks on three military installations. However, General Chaudhry categorically refuted the claims, stressing that such high-tech offensives would inevitably leave behind electronic traces or physical remnants, none of which have been produced by Indian authorities.

The ISPR chief also addressed India’s insinuations regarding Pakistan’s involvement in a recent attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “No credible evidence has been presented to link Pakistan to the tragic incident. On the contrary, India turned down the offer for an impartial investigation,” he said.

General Chaudhry further accused New Delhi of exploiting terrorism-related incidents for domestic political leverage. Citing past events, he alleged that following the Karzhan attack, Indian forces conducted retaliatory strikes inside Pakistan, targeting six locations including mosques and civilian-populated areas. “These strikes resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians, including women and children,” he noted.

Responding to a query on the potential economic fallout and reports of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reassessing Pakistan’s ongoing $7 billion bailout, the DG ISPR stated that such matters fall within the purview of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Foreign Office.

Pakistan maintains that its actions along the LoC are defensive and proportionate, urging the international community to closely monitor escalating tensions in the region.

