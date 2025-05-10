AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-10

Naqvi, US Acting Envoy take stock of situation

Fazal Sher Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Moshin Naqvi in a meeting with the Acting United States (US) Ambassador Natalie Baker, on Friday, said that the entire responsibility for the dangerous regional situation lies with India.

During the meeting, the minister briefed Baker on the current escalation and the deteriorating security environment. Naqvi warned that the region stands on the brink of war.

In a critical diplomatic engagement, Naqvi met with acting US ambassador to Pakistan for the second time during the last few days, amid mounting tensions between Pakistan and India.

The meeting focused on the volatile border situation and recent regional developments. Minister Naqvi provided a detailed briefing to Ambassador Baker on the current escalation and the deteriorating security environment, attributing the crisis directly to Indian aggression.

A key point of the discussion was India’s alleged use of drones to target civilian populations in Pakistan. “India has violated all international laws by attempting to strike civilian areas using drones,” said Naqvi.

He informed the US envoy that Pakistan had successfully intercepted and shot down dozens of drones in an effective defensive operation.

