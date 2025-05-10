AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
IHRA issues emergency memo to all hospitals

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has issued a broad emergency memo to all government and private hospitals across Islamabad to deal with any untoward situation in the wake of Pakistan-India tensions.

The memo was issued here on Friday following the visit of the Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Mustafa Kamal. The IHRA chief executive officer gave a detailed briefing to the federal minister on organisational matters and the impending challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal said that all health authorities and hospitals remain on high alert amid tensions between Pakistan and India.

“Given the current geopolitical climate, we are proactively implementing comprehensive measures to handle any emergency situation that may arise,” he stated.

The IHRA issued a detailed memo to all government and private healthcare facilities in Islamabad. The instructions include declaring an emergency health alert, reserving 30 per cent of hospital beds for critical cases, and ensuring free treatment for patients in the event of any emergency.

The memo emphasised the importance of maintaining sufficient supplies of blood, with all blood groups and anti-sera adequately stocked, along with an updated list of blood donors.

Hospitals have also been instructed to verify the operational status of all biomedical devices, including MRI machines, ventilators, and operating theaters. Medical, nursing, and support staff are to be on duty around the clock to ensure swift response capabilities.

