Political parties put their full weight behind armed forces

ISLAMABAD: With tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan flaring once again, National Assembly turned into a political war zone on Friday.

In a fiery parliamentary session following deadly skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC), political and religious leaders praised the armed forces for their “strategic response” to Indian aggression – but it wasn’t long before opposition lawmakers torched the government over diplomacy, defence, and democracy.

Leading the charge was Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), who vowed his party’s volunteer force, Ansar-ul-Islam, would join the military in defending Pakistan – with seminary students also ready to “stand shoulder to shoulder” with the army.

“We’ve handed responsibilities to our men,” Fazl thundered. “In these trying times, our seminaries are not detached – every citizen must be ready to take part in civil defence.”

In the same breath, Maulana also announced “Million March” rallies in Peshawar and Quetta this month to show solidarity with the military, while delivering a blistering critique of Pakistan’s diplomatic “inertia.”

“I’m not satisfied with this government,” he said bluntly. “They’ve contacted Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia – but that’s not enough. Phone calls don’t cut it. We needed special envoys, face-to-face visits with China, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.”

He also accused India and Israel of forming an anti-Islamic alliance and urged Pakistan to expose attacks on mosques and Madrassas on the world stage. “There is no room for ambiguity,” Rehman said. “The government must lead with clarity, strength, and unity.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hit back, assuring lawmakers that the Foreign Affairs Ministry headed by Ishaq Dar was in daily contact with key allies and that Islamabad’s UN mission was “effectively presenting Pakistan’s position.”

“We’re not sitting idle,” Asif said. “China, Iran, UAE – they’re all with us. Türkiye and Azerbaijan have openly backed us.”

Asif also confirmed the military had shot down five Indian jets – including three French-made Rafales – and multiple drones, claiming “India’s designs were thwarted,” sending shockwaves through its media and political ranks.

“Our forces are fighting valiantly,” he added. “The morale of our people, our forces, and even political parties is sky high.”

National Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain joined the chorus of praise, declaring the military “the best in the world,” while Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi didn’t hold back: “India is the biggest terrorist in the world,” he fumed, adding that Pakistan had already provided proof of Indian-backed terrorism.

Lawmakers across the aisle echoed support for the troops, but not all were in a flag-waving mood.

Members of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) turned the debate into a full-frontal assault on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PTI’s Shandana Gulzar Khan lobbed a stinging rebuke at the Sharif family’s “cozy ties” with Indian PM Narendra Modi. “He [Modi] openly says that he came to Pakistan without a visa and had biryani in Lahore,” she sneered, referencing Modi’s infamous visit to the niece’s wedding of Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

Another PTI lawmaker, Sanaullah Mastikhel, referred to the current government as the “Form 47 regime” – a dig at the disputed 2024 election results. His mic was abruptly cut during his fiery remarks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025