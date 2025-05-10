AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
Pakistan

CM, Finland’s envoy discuss bilateral trade, other matters

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Ambassador of Finland Hannu Ripatti in which matters pertaining to bilateral relations, educational cooperation, trade and other affairs were discussed.

The CM appreciated Finland’s progress in the field of education, technology and emphasized the need to enhance further cooperation in other sectors between the two countries. It was agreed to increase high-level contacts to further promote diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Finland.

The Chief Minister welcomed the restoration of the Embassy of Finland in Islamabad. She maintained, “Relations between Pakistan and Finland are based on democracy and sustainable development.

Finland’s expertise in education, technology and environmental protection is worth emulating. Pakistani community living in Finland is playing a positive role in the progress and development of Pakistan and Finland.”

The CM highlighted, “The collaboration between Pakistan and Finland on ‘International Vocational Training’ is an important milestone.” She added, “Peaceful coexistence and mutual respect are an integral part of our shared values. There are numerous opportunities available for Finland in various sectors of Punjab such as renewable energy, agricultural technology, digital services and education.”

