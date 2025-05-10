There’s a need to strike a fair balance between solar and grid users

Pakistan’s solar progress is nothing short of impressive. Solar energy made up over 14 percent of the country’s power supply last year — up from just 4 percent in 2021. This growth has pushed solar past coal as the third-largest energy source, placing Pakistan ahead of even China and India in solar share, and among the top in Asia.

I can’t help but ask: who is this green revolution really helping?

As a resident of Lahore, I’ve watched solar panels pop up across the city, but mostly on the rooftops of those who can afford them. While Pakistan’s shift to solar energy is a step toward sustainability, it has unintentionally widened the gap between the privileged and the rest of us.

The current net metering policy allows solar users to sell extra electricity back to the grid at generous rates. But this cost is ultimately paid by ordinary grid users, mostly living in apartments or rented homes — through rising electricity tariffs. It is frustrating to see the system reward a small group while the majority, who never had the means to benefit from it, foots the bill.

The proposed solar policy reform, though temporarily paused, is a long-overdue reset, not a punishment. It’s high time the reforms are resumed to strike a fair balance between solar and grid users. Yes, you should be paid fairly if you are selling power to the grid, but not at the expense of those who have had no share in the benefits and end up subsidizing net metering customers.

Let Pakistan’s solar story be a shared progress — not selective gain.

Talha Anjum (Lahore)

