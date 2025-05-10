Red Line BRT project: Sharjeel reviews progress

KARACHI: A meeting was held in Karachi, chaired by the Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, to review the progress of the Red Line BRT project.

The session was graced by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, CEO of Trans Karachi Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) mission, the contractors of the project, the engineers, and the senior officers of Trans Karachi.

The meeting reviewed the current status of the Red Line BRT project in detail and thoroughly discussed the challenges faced by the project. Topics such as Lot Three, depot designs, the biogas plant, and other related matters were also discussed.

The meeting was briefed that among the major issues presently afflicting the project include the augmentation of the K-4 water scheme and the realignment of utility structures by some of the firms. Addressing the session, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that the Red Line BRT is a step in history for creating a modern, green, and sustainable transport system. He urged all relevant stakeholders to accelerate the pace of work, deploy maximum resources, and complete the project as soon as possible. He said that the Red Line is not just a transport project but a promise to the people of Karachi for a better, cleaner, and more accessible urban future. He added that steps have been taken to address various issues, including the relocation of utilities.

Representatives of the Asian Development Bank also assured their full support during the meeting.

