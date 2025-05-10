Shah Latif University, Selçuk University Türkiye sign MoU

HYDERABAD: In a meaningful advancement toward international academic cooperation, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur Mirs, Sindh, Pakistan, and Selçuk University, Konya, Türkiye, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on fostering collaborative research, academic exchange, and cultural engagement.

The agreement was officially signed by Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Ylmaz, Rector of Selçuk University, and Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University. The ceremonial exchange of the MoU draft was held at Selçuk University, where Prof. Dr. Khushk met with senior leadership and academic officials of the host institution to mark this academic alliance.

The MoU establishes a dynamic framework for mutual cooperation, including Faculty and student exchange programs Joint research initiatives.

