UN special envoy to combat Islamophobia: Pakistan greets appointment of Miguel Ángel Moratinos

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan warmly welcomed the appointment of the High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Ángel Moratinos, as the United Nations Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, pursuant to General Assembly Resolution 78/264, entitled, “Measures to Combat Islamophobia.”

This historic appointment marks a major milestone in the United Nations’ efforts to combat the alarming rise in Islamophobia, hatred, intolerance, and discrimination against Muslims worldwide.

Pakistan takes pride in having initiated, led, and successfully steered, on behalf of the OIC, the adoption of General Assembly Resolution 78/264, which established the mandate for the Secretary-General to appoint a Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia. This builds on Pakistan’s earlier leadership in the adoption of General Assembly Resolution 76/ 254, which proclaimed 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The appointment of the Special Envoy is timely and essential, as Islamophobia continues to escalate to deeply alarming levels around the world. Pakistan observes with grave concern the organised campaigns of vilification against Muslims, attacks on mosques, assaults on Muslim communities, and unprovoked aggressions against Muslim-majority countries — often perpetrated by those who hypocritically claim to uphold democratic and secular values.

Such systematic and deliberate acts, driven by supremacist ideologies and populist rhetoric, endanger international peace and security, and gravely undermine the foundational principles of the United Nations Charter.

There is an urgent need for enhanced and coordinated global action to promote respect for religious and cultural diversity, foster mutual understanding, and uphold the dignity, rights, and freedoms of all peoples.

Pakistan remains firmly committed to continuing its leadership role in the global fight against Islamophobia, promoting interfaith harmony, and advocating for the protection of all religious communities.

Pakistan also eagerly anticipates the Secretary-General’s forthcoming comprehensive Action Plan to Combat Islamophobia, which will provide a much-needed strategic framework to guide international efforts against this rising menace.

Pakistan looks forward to working closely with the Special Envoy in fulfilling his important mandate and supporting efforts to advance a world anchored in tolerance, coexistence, and justice.

OIC UNAOC Miguel Ángel Moratinos

