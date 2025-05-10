KATI, BBSHRRDB to work jointly in order to develop skilled workforce

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board (BBSHRRDB) have agreed to work jointly to develop a skilled workforce tailored to the evolving needs of the industrial sector.

During his visit to KATI, BBSHRRDB Secretary Munawar Ali Mithani highlighted that the Sindh government is actively revitalizing training institutions across the province to equip youth with modern skills aligned with local and international market requirements.

The meeting was attended by KATI President Junaid Naqi, Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh, Vice President Syed Tariq Hussain, Hyderabad Regional Consultant Engr. Taimoor Sial, Sukkur Regional Consultant Suleman Dasti, Deputy Director Masooma Rizvi, and other prominent members and officials from KATI.

Mithani emphasized the board’s vision: “Skilled and empowered youth for a peaceful, prosperous, and strong Pakistan.” He added that both literate and semi-literate youth are being provided with practical, employment-oriented training to transform their lives. “The training programs are aligned with current industrial demands and future projections, enabling youth to find employment not just locally but globally as well,” he said.

He also noted the importance of strong collaboration between the public and private sectors to expand the reach of technical and vocational education, and to raise awareness about its value among the general population.

KATI President Junaid Naqi lauded the board’s initiatives, stating, “The country’s industrial development relies heavily on a workforce that is not only skilled but aligned with modern industry standards.” He expressed confidence that the cooperation between KATI and BBSHRRDB would significantly benefit both the industrial sector and the youth, by creating dignified employment opportunities.

Naqi further stressed the need to implement the Apprenticeship Ordinance 1962 and its 1966 rules, and to update them in line with current industry needs.

Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh mentioned the presence of the National Institute of Leather Development (NILD), which could greatly benefit from BBSHRRDB’s support. “There is currently a shortage of skilled professionals in leather cutting, stitching, and pattern-making. The Tanners Association assures employment for trainees in these areas,” he said, adding that empowering women through skill development remains a top priority.

