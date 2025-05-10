JCC under CPEC to meet in June: Agri tech, energy and Gwadar projects discussed

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning discussed various projects relating to agriculture technology, energy and Gwadar and preparation and arrangements for the forthcoming Joint Cooperation Committee to be held in June under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal chaired progress review meeting of CPEC on Friday which was attended by officials from Ministry of Communications, Economic Affairs Division, Board of Investment, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, National Highways Authority, Quetta Electric Supply Company, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, and Gwadar Development Authority.

Officials from all provincial governments attended the meeting online.

Key issues discussed during the meeting were formation of agricultural technology working group to spearhead innovation and cooperation in agro sciences, and arrangements for hosting 5th JWG Meeting in Pakistan and preparations for forthcoming JCC in June, distribution of agricultural equipment, operationalisation of Gwadar’s desalination plant, installation of 15,000 household solar power lighting units in Balochistan.

Regarding preparations of JCC, the minister was briefed by relevant departments about their Joint Working Group meetings’ status. He directed them to complete all meetings in May 2025. Regarding the substantial agricultural assistance given recently by China to Pakistan, which includes 12billion rupees worth of agricultural machinery and equipment, the minister directed provincial departments to distribute them to grassroots farmers within 10 days.

PARC official briefed planning minister that the donated machinery includes 40 tractors, 40 multipurpose harvesters, and other machinery, which will enhance the capacity of agricultural research institutions and farming communities in Pakistan, ultimately contributing to the country’s food security and economic development. “All provinces must shift towards agricultural mechanisation to enhance the capacity of Pakistan’s agricultural production,” emphasised the minister.

Special secretaries of agriculture from provinces briefed the minister on their status of agricultural machinery distribution plans. Most of the provinces had done all required meetings with stakeholders and stated that they had received demand from relevant departments. The minister directed them to expedite the distribution of machinery as per their plan.

During the meeting, the installation status of Chinese donated solar systems to Balochistan was also discussed.

During the last meeting, the minister had directed Balochistan government’s Energy Department to complete list of 15,000 beneficiaries and upload their list on website to ensure transparency. The minister was briefed by relevant officials that installation has been completed in seven districts while installation process in remaining districts is underway. Stressing the fact that this project will address energy shortages and climate-related concerns, the minister instructed the authorities to expedite the process of installation in all 36 districts.

The minister strictly directed Power Division, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) and Ministry of Maritime Affairs and completion of transmission line to Gwadar south free zone so that the desalination plant of 1.2MGD can be operationalised at the earliest.

