AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

After currency turmoil, Taiwan’s central bank warns banks to follow forex rules

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 04:40pm
A staff member stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei. Photo: Reuters
A staff member stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei. Photo: Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s central bank said on Friday that banks should follow foreign exchange settlement rules, after the Taiwan dollar notably strengthened last week and earlier this week.

The Taiwan dollar on Monday and last Friday appreciated strongly against the greenback on market speculation that the U.S. had asked Taiwan to allow its currency to appreciate as part of tariff talks.

Both the central bank and Taiwan President Lai Ching-te denied that the Taiwan dollar was part of talks with the United States, and the currency has since steadied.

In a statement on its website, the central bank said that it urged banks to “fulfil their guidance duties” for their customers when it came to accepting foreign exchange settlements.

When accepting large-value Taiwan dollar settlement transactions, banks should confirm that the relevant supporting documents are consistent with the “declared nature of the transaction”, it added.

For handling Taiwan dollar forward exchange transactions, banks should check the “reasonableness, relevance, and practicality of the transaction documents and financial flows at the time of contracting”, the central bank said.

It added that it had recently conducted on-site inspections at banks which revealed that some companies or individuals had remitted funds in the name of foreign loans for settlement in Taiwan dollars, but there was “no actual use of the funds in Taiwan dollars”.

It did not name the banks it had inspected.

Taiwan’s central bank has a mandate for the currency’s stability, and generally does intervene as needed to ensure its movements either way are not excessive.

Taiwan Taiwan’s central bank

Comments

200 characters

After currency turmoil, Taiwan’s central bank warns banks to follow forex rules

Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.2bn in April, fall 22% MoM

Hajj 2025: flights face delays amid suspension of air operations

Budget FY26: govt formulating tariff rationalisation strategy

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Global investors respond positively to Pakistan’s economic reforms

India suspends IPL 2025 tournament

Gold price per tola declines Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil prices gain ahead of Sino-US trade talks

Mari Energies announces first gas discovery at Soho-1 well in Sindh

Pakistan’s steel maker activates 6.4MW solar plant at Karachi plant

Read more stories