AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 09, 2025
Markets

Palm gains capped as weekly loss stretches to second week

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 04:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Friday, reversing earlier losses, but still booked a second consecutive weekly decline, as forecasts of rising production and inventory limited the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 14 ringgit, or 0.37%, to 3,815 ringgit ($888.45) a metric ton at the close.

The contract fell 1.7% this week.

Crude palm oil futures traded lower earlier in the session as concerns over rising output and stocks in the coming weeks weighed on market sentiment, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

A Reuters poll estimated that Malaysia’s palm oil inventories rose in April for the second consecutive month, as the industry approaches peak production season, with the second half of the year expected to bring in significant output hikes.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release its monthly supply and demand data on May 13.

Palm falls on rival oils, market awaits for May production outlook

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract rose 0.44%, while its palm oil contract added 0.28%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.5%.

Palm oil tracks the prices of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.4% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices rose and are poised for a weekly gain as trade tensions between top oil consumers China and the United States showed signs of easing and Britain announced a “breakthrough” U.S. trade deal.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.



