Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.2bn in April, fall 22% MoM

  • Saudi Arabia remains Pakistan's top source of remittance inflows
BR Web Desk Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 03:58pm

Remittance inflow since Jan 2024

Figures in USD Billion

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.2 billion in April 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Friday.

Remittances increased by 13.1% year over year, compared to $2.81 billion recorded in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, remittances were down 22%, compared to $4.1 billion in March.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $31.2 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 31% during Jul-Apr, FY25, compared to $23.9 billion received during Jul-Apr, FY24.

Home remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity as well as supplementing the disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

Last month, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said that given the strong level of remittances, the current account would remain in surplus throughout this fiscal year.

“There will be a substantial surplus, and this is the best performance on the external account during the last two decades,” he said, back then.

Breakdown of remittances

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in April 2025 as they sent $725.4 million during the month. The amount was down 26% on a monthly basis, and 2% higher than the $712.2 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declined by 22% on a monthly basis, from $841.9 million in March to $657.6 million in April. On a yearly basis, remittances jumped nearly 21%, as compared to $542.5 million reported in the same month last year.

Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $535.3 million during the month, down by 22% compared to $683.8 million in March 2025. YoY inflows from the UK improved by 33%.

Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $302.4 million in April 2025, a MoM decrease of 28%.

PM rejoices over remittance growth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expresses satisfaction over a 31% increase in remittances during the first 10 months of FY2025, read a statement released by his office on Friday.

“The record increase in remittances reflects the patriotism of Overseas Pakistanis and their confidence in the country’s economic policies,” he said.

The prime minister highlighted that Overseas Pakistanis are playing a central role in economic development.

