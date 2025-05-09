Popular retailer Primark sets eyes on Dubai, Kuwait

Fashion retailer Primar will be coming to Dubai in early 2026 at three locations: Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif.

The company announced plans to debut in the Middle East, in partnership with international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group.

Following the announcement of a strategic partnership in September 2024, Primark and Alshaya confirmed plans to open the first of its new stores before the end of 2025 across the GCC - starting with Kuwait (The Avenues, Kuwait) in October this year, followed by Dubai.

Primark Interim CEO, Eoin Tonge said: “We’re excited to be taking the next step in our global expansion journey, creating new stores for more customers to enjoy shopping with us.”

“We know there is already a strong cohort of shoppers ready and waiting for us and we believe the wider region holds a lot of potential for Primark and our value proposition.”

Originally founded in Dublin, Ireland, 56 years ago, Primark operates over 460 stores across 17 markets. It is known for offering a wide range of everyday essentials at accessible price points which includes not just clothing but also beauty products, home goods, and accessories.