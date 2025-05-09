AIRLINK 127.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
Helicopter crash in Sri Lanka kills six military personnel

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 02:14pm

A helicopter crash in Sri Lanka has killed six military personnel, an Air Force official said on Friday.

A Bell 212 helicopter had crashed into the Maduru Oya reservoir in central Sri Lanka with a dozen armed forces personnel on board.

Six died after they were rescued and rushed to hospital, Sri Lanka Air Force spokesman Group Captain Eranda Geeganage said.

Sri Lanka’s bondholders sign off on $12.55bn debt overhaul

“The helicopter was assigned to conduct a grappling exercise at a passing-out parade. Four special forces personnel and two Air Force gunmen died of their injuries,” Geeganage told Reuters.

He declined to give details on the possible reason for the crash.

