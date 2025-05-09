AIRLINK 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.77 (-6.89%)
BOP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
CPHL 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-9.54%)
FCCL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FLYNG 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.46%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.1%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.55%)
MLCF 60.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-2.17%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.77%)
PAEL 37.58 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.54%)
PIAHCLA 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-9.87%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.1%)
POWER 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 128.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-2.22%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-7.25%)
PTC 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.44%)
SEARL 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-5.57%)
SSGC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-9.14%)
SYM 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.41%)
WAVESAPP 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
YOUW 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 10,833 Decreased By -22.7 (-0.21%)
BR30 30,353 Decreased By -381.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 103,701 Increased By 173.9 (0.17%)
KSE30 31,497 Increased By 18.6 (0.06%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK sanctions directors of oil trading group over Russian ties

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 11:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain on Friday announced a package of sanctions aimed at Russia, including placing asset freezes on several directors of oil trading company Coral Energy Group, which is now known as 2Rivers Group.

The wider package of sanctions targeted around 100 oil tankers from Russia’s so-called shadow fleet and was announced as leaders from northern Europe’s Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) security alliance meet in Norway on Friday.

The government notice announcing the sanctions listed Ahmed Kerimov, Tahir Garayev, Anar Madatli, Talat Safarov and Etibar Eyyub and said they had “been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia” by working as directors of Coral Energy Group.

Coral Energy rebranded as 2Rivers Group after a management buyout in 2024 by Safarov, Kerimov and Madatli.

Sri Lanka says British sanctions on ex-military unhelpful

Coral Energy was founded by Garayev in 2010 and had offices in Dubai and Singapore.

Britain said Coral Energy had been “carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the government of Russia, namely the Russian energy sector.”

Britain sanctioned 2Rivers in December 2024 .

The group said at the time it was deeply disappointed by that decision.

Russia Singapore Dubai Russian troops UK sanctions Coral Energy Group 2Rivers Group Russian ties Britain said Coral Energy

Comments

200 characters

UK sanctions directors of oil trading group over Russian ties

Irked by defeat, India unleashes drone attack

Hajj 2025: flights face delays amid suspension of air operations

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

India suspends IPL 2025 tournament

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

Oil prices gain ahead of Sino-US trade talks

Mari Energies announces first gas discovery at Soho-1 well in Sindh

Pakistan’s steel maker activates 6.4MW solar plant at Karachi plant

Read more stories