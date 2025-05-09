UK sanctions directors of oil trading group over Russian ties

LONDON: Britain on Friday announced a package of sanctions aimed at Russia, including placing asset freezes on several directors of oil trading company Coral Energy Group, which is now known as 2Rivers Group.

The wider package of sanctions targeted around 100 oil tankers from Russia’s so-called shadow fleet and was announced as leaders from northern Europe’s Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) security alliance meet in Norway on Friday.

The government notice announcing the sanctions listed Ahmed Kerimov, Tahir Garayev, Anar Madatli, Talat Safarov and Etibar Eyyub and said they had “been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia” by working as directors of Coral Energy Group.

Coral Energy rebranded as 2Rivers Group after a management buyout in 2024 by Safarov, Kerimov and Madatli.

Coral Energy was founded by Garayev in 2010 and had offices in Dubai and Singapore.

Britain said Coral Energy had been “carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the government of Russia, namely the Russian energy sector.”

Britain sanctioned 2Rivers in December 2024 .

The group said at the time it was deeply disappointed by that decision.