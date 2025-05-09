AIRLINK 120.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.87 (-5.4%)
BOP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
CPHL 61.23 Decreased By ▼ -5.87 (-8.75%)
FCCL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
FFL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
FLYNG 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.46%)
HUBC 122.70 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
MLCF 61.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.23%)
OGDC 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.77%)
PAEL 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.35%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.24%)
POWER 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.69%)
PRL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-6.43%)
PTC 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
SEARL 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.4%)
SSGC 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-9.48%)
SYM 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
TPLP 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.35%)
WAVESAPP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
YOUW 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
BR100 10,897 Increased By 40.5 (0.37%)
BR30 30,665 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 104,034 Increased By 507.2 (0.49%)
KSE30 31,627 Increased By 149.3 (0.47%)
Japan’s 10-year bond yield hits near one-month high amid trade talk optimism

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 10:43am

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year government bond yield hit near a one-month high as optimism on global trade talks lifted appetite for risk-friendly assets, and prompted investors to sell safe-haven bonds.

The 10-year yield rose to 1.365%, its highest since April 15, and was last up 4 basis points (bps) at 1.36%.

US Treasury yields touched multi-week highs overnight, as a trade deal between the United States and Britain spurred optimism that similar agreements will be struck with other countries in the coming weeks and months.

Financial markets are now awaiting the outcome of preliminary US-China trade talks due to begin on Saturday in Switzerland.

“The fate of those talks is still uncertain, but if there are more agreements between the US and other nations, the Bank of Japan may alter its outlook for the economy,” said Naoya Hasegawa, chief bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

JGB yields with super-long maturities jump ahead of auction

“And that could revive the expectations for the BOJ’s rate hikes,” he said. Earlier this month, the BOJ kept interest rates steady and sharply cut its growth forecasts, signalling uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs could delay the central bank’s rate hike cycle.

Japan’s Nikkei rose to a more than one-month high on Friday, while the Topix index was set for its longest winning streak in more than six years.

Yields on Japanese government bonds rose across the curve.

The two-year yield 1.5 bps to 0.63% and the five-year yield rose 2 bps to 0.880%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 4 bps to 2.34%.

The 30-year yield rose 2 bps to 2.895%, its highest since August 2004.

The 40-year yield rose 2.5 bps to 3.355%.

