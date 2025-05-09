Economic Affairs Divion’s X account hacked, says spokesperson

The X account of Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division was hacked last night, its spokesperson said on Friday morning.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the account was hacked on Thursday night.

“At present, any post made on X has no connection with the ministry,” the spokesperson added.

The social media platform X, which was banned in Pakistan since February 2024, became accessible to the users in the country on May 7.

Previously, the users were accessing the platform using Virtual Private Networks) (VPNs).