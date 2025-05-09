AIRLINK 129.75 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (1.95%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.34%)
CNERGY 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.02%)
CPHL 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.95%)
FCCL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.89%)
FFL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
FLYNG 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
HUBC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.2%)
HUMNL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.84%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.57%)
MLCF 62.49 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.66%)
OGDC 181.20 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.01%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.01%)
PAEL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
POWER 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.31%)
PPL 133.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.55%)
PRL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.16%)
PTC 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.35%)
SEARL 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.83%)
SSGC 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.49%)
SYM 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TELE 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
TPLP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
TRG 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
YOUW 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
BR100 11,039 Increased By 183.1 (1.69%)
BR30 31,177 Increased By 443.6 (1.44%)
KSE100 105,794 Increased By 2266.8 (2.19%)
KSE30 32,193 Increased By 714.9 (2.27%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says it has full confidence in ability to manage US trade issues

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 08:22am

MALIPO: China has full confidence in its ability to manage U.S. trade issues, Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying said on Friday, a day before officials from both sides are set to meet in Switzerland to discuss the tariffs they have imposed on each other.

“We have no fear,” Hua told a small group of reporters at a middle school in a rural county in southwestern China, adding that the trade policy of the U.S. administration cannot be sustained.

The weekend talks involving top U.S. and Chinese economic and trade officials are widely seen as a first step towards resolving a trade war that has disrupted the global economy. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. tariffs on Beijing of 145% would likely come down.

“We have full confidence,” Hua said during a Beijing-organised trip to Malipo county to showcase China’s efforts to build up rural economies.

“We do not want any kind of war with any country. But we have to face up to the reality. As you can see, people have full confidence in our capability to overcome all the difficulties.”

China, HK stocks hover near 1-month highs as Beijing’s stimulus soothes trade anxiety

Trump’s tariffs on many of the United States’ trading partners, including China, are increasingly weighing on a world economy which for decades had benefited from predictable and relatively free trade.

Many economists are calling the Trump tariffs a “demand shock” to the world economy which, by making imports more expensive for American businesses and consumers, will sap activity elsewhere.

“What the United States is doing cannot be sustained,” Hua said. “Ordinary people in the U.S. already feel suffering from the tariff war.”

The U.S. administration will come back to “normal”, she said.

China Switzerland CHINA RUSSIA U.S. tariffs China US trade war Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying

Comments

200 characters

China says it has full confidence in ability to manage US trade issues

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Indian strike: Wapda chief assesses NJHP dam structure damage

Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Judges’ intra-court transfers: Justice Mazhar questions the role of CJP

Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

Read more stories