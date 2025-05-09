Irked by defeat, India unleashes drone attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s armed forces have shot down at least 29 Israeli-made Harop drones amid heightened hostilities with India, following a series of cross-border assaults linked to recent unrest in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement released Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that 25 of the drones were intercepted using a combination of soft-kill (electronic) and hard-kill (kinetic) countermeasures. Later in the day, Director General ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revised the figure to 29, adding that three Pakistani civilians had been martyred in the recent wave of Indian aggression.

According to the ISPR, the current escalation stems from India’s attacks on May 6 and 7, which allegedly destroyed several high-value assets including five aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, military installations, and also caused significant casualties among Indian personnel.

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

“In a state of panic and disarray, the Indian military has resorted to launching Israeli-origin Harop drones against targets inside Pakistan,” the statement noted.

The military media wing characterized the drone strikes as “unprovoked acts of aggression,” pointing to India’s desperation in light of its mounting setbacks along the Line of Control (LoC).

Wreckage from the downed drones has been recovered at multiple locations within Pakistan, the ISPR added, affirming that the armed forces are responding robustly to the incursions.

“Pakistan’s military remains fully alert and prepared to neutralize any hostile action, while ensuring a powerful and proportionate response to Indian provocations,” the statement concluded.

