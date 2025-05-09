AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Sohail Sarfraz Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will pay a huge amount of Rs 500,000 as one-time remuneration to the chairman of Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee in cases where amount of tax liability exceeds Rs 50 million.

The FBR has issued SRO 765(I)/2025 to amend Income Tax Rules 2002 on Thursday.

Moreover, Chairman of Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee would get Rs 300,000 if the amount of tax liability is up to Rs 50 million.

PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

According to the draft rules, members of the committee appointed under clauses (i) and (iii) of Sub-section (3 ) of Section 134A of the Income Tax Ordinance shall, after the decision by the committee under sub-rule (8), be paid a lump sumone-time remuneration as under:

(i); Rs 300,000 and Rs 150,000 for the chairperson and member of the committee respectively except the chief commissioner Inland Revenue, if the amount of tax liability is up to Rs 50 million.

(ii); Rs 500,000 and Rs 250,000 for the chairperson and member of the committee respectively except the chief commissioner Inland Revenue, if the amount of tax liability exceeds Rs 50 million.

(iii); chairperson or a member of the committee may be allowed TA/DA equal to the entitlement of BPS-22 and BPS-21 officers of the federal government respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

