AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-09

PSX posts historic single-day loss

Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) suffered an unprecedented meltdown on Thursday, recording the largest single-day decline in its history amid escalating tensions and war threats between Pakistan and India.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index plummeted by a record 6,482.21 points, or 5.89 percent, closing at 103,527 on Thursday down from 110,009 on Wednesday. The market opened on a positive note, gaining nearly 1,872 points amid hopes that tensions might ease. However, investor sentiment quickly reversed following sudden reports that Pakistani forces had neutralized over two dozen Indian drones within Pakistani territory, triggering a sharp downturn and pushing the market into negative territory.

In accordance with PSX regulations, a market halt was triggered after the KSE-30 Index fell by 5 percent from its previous closing level. Consequently, all equity and equity-based markets were suspended, and the system automatically cancelled all outstanding orders. The trading halt for one hour began at 12:34:15 PM, and the market resumed operations at 1:34:15 PM.

Due to a 5 percent decrease in the KSE-30 index from the previous trading day close of the index, a market halt was triggered as per PSX Regulations and all equity and equity-based markets were suspended accordingly. As a result of the halt, all outstanding orders have been cancelled automatically by the system. The market halt time started at 12:34:15 pm and market was open at 13:39:15 pm.

On Thursday, BRIndex100 opened at 11,679.59 points and finally closed at 10,856.18 which was 823.41 points or 7.05 percent lower than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 568.384 million shares. BRIndex30 also declined by 2,837 points or 8.45 percent to close at 30,733.86 points with a total volume of 397.557 million shares.

Analysts at Topline Research said investor sentiment remained deeply shaken throughout the session, which saw extreme volatility. The KSE-100 recorded its highest-ever intraday movement of 10,282 points, swinging from an intraday high of 1,872 points to an intraday low of 8,410 points.

They said that the market crash followed alarming geopolitical developments after ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry announced that Pakistani forces had neutralized 25 drones sent by India since last night. He also confirmed that four army personnel were injured after one drone managed to partially strike a military target, despite the majority being intercepted.

The statement sent shockwaves through financial markets, triggering widespread panic selling amid fears of escalating cross-border hostilities. Investors rushed to offload positions, leading to a broad-based decline across sectors, they added.

Amid the sharp sell-off, trading was temporarily halted for one hour after the KSE-30 Index dropped more than 5 percent for five consecutive minutes, activating the market’s circuit breaker mechanism.

The largest drag on the benchmark index came from FFC, MARI, UBL, OGDC, and PPL, which collectively eroded 2,051 points from the KSE-100.

The total traded value on the ready counter surged to Rs 35.44 billion compared to Rs 30 billion in the previous session. The market capitalization decreased by Rs 819 billion to Rs 12.525 trillion. Out of 450 active scrips, 35 closed in positive and 373 in negative while the value of 42 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 93.2 million shares and closed at Rs 1.10 followed by Kohinoor Spinning that closed at Rs 3.94 with 28.4 million shares. K-Electric Ltd. ranked third with share trading of 27 million shares and it closed at Rs 3.92.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB and Khyber Textile Mills Limited the top gainers increasing by Rs 639.28 and Rs 60.73 respectively to close at Rs 7,032.03 and Rs 668.07, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 450.54 and Rs 172.44 respectively to close at Rs 22,080.75 and Rs 8,652.00.

Analysts said that saw this downward move after looking some drone attack on various cities of Pakistan which resultant panic in PSX which was down by almost 6 percent. Major sector was OIL and Gas Exploration and banking sector which combine added 2300 points however cement sector also added 700points to this overall downward move.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 20,098.78 points, registering a net decline of 1,312.82 points or 6.13 percent, with a total turnover of 6.65 million shares.BR Cement Index settled at 8,489.54 points, down by 654.79 points or 7.16 percent, on a total turnover of 77.149 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index ended the day at 30,876.95 points, posting a loss of 1,408.08 points or 4.36 percent, with 66.151 million shares traded.BR Power Generation & Distribution Index closed at 17,409 points, dropping 910.87 points or 4.97 percent, on a turnover of 42.187 million shares.

BR Oil & Gas Index recorded a sharp decline, closing at 9,766.84 points, down 927.32 points or 8.67 percent, with a total turnover of 70.515 million shares.BR Technology & Communication Index finished at 4,246.87 points, falling 326.02 points or 7.13 percent, with a turnover of 127.261 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said stocks witnessed largest decline in history across-the-board amid fears over tensions and escalation between Pak-India after security unrest on Pak India surgical strikes. Weak rupee, economic uncertainty and falling Pak dollar bonds played catalyst role in record bearish close, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

200 characters

PSX posts historic single-day loss

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Indian strike: Wapda chief assesses NJHP dam structure damage

Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Judges’ intra-court transfers: Justice Mazhar questions the role of CJP

Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

Read more stories