Air operations resume

Muhammad Ali Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Pakistan has resumed aviation operations countrywide after a temporary closure of major airports and airspace following what military officials describe as an incursion of Israeli-made Harop drones sent by India.

The Civil Aviation Authority issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) early Thursday morning announcing the non-availability of air routes for commercial flights until 6pm. The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) subsequently closed multiple major airports, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Sialkot, citing “operational reasons.”

In a press conference held on Thursday, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry claimed: “India on Wednesday night took yet another blatant military act of aggression against Pakistan by sending Harop drones at multiple locations.” Military spokesperson said: “One drone managed to engage a military target in Lahore, resulting in injuries to four Pakistani military personnel and causing some damage. He also reported that one civilian was killed in Miano.”

The Pakistan Army shot down 12 Indian drones in multiple locations, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Attock, Miano, Chor, and near Karachi, Lt Gen Chaudhry stated. Following the military’s response to the drone incursion by warmonger India, aviation operations have been resumed countrywide, and PAA announced the resumption of flight operations at all major airports. However, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) confirmed that certain flight routes remain restricted as a precautionary measure, affecting both domestic and international flights.

The PIA spokesman stated that these temporary closures were implemented to ensure the safety of airline assets and passengers amid heightened security concerns. The airline claimed that they are providing full support to affected passengers, including accommodations and meals for those whose flights have been diverted.

The incident marks another blatant and shameful attempt by warmonger India to escalate tension further in the region, which has to be taken seriously by global peacemakers.

