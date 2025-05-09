AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Pakistan

Martyrdom of citizens: CJP, SC judges hold condolence session

Terence J Sigamony Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi along with all the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan held a formal condolence session to express profound grief over the martyrdom of innocent Pakistani citizens in a brutal and unprovoked attack by the Indian Army.

The judges offered Fateha for the departed souls. They extended their heartfelt condolences and deep sympathies to the bereaved families, acknowledging the profound pain and sorrow caused by this inhumane aggression.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite mercy upon the martyrs, elevate their ranks in the hereafter, and grant strength and patience to their families to endure this tragic and irreparable loss with courage and dignity.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan stands in solidarity with the affected families and the nation, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to justice, human dignity, and the protection and sanctity of innocent lives.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) led by its President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta and the 27th Cabinet staged a protest walk from Supreme Court of Pakistan building Islamabad to Parliament House (Constitution Avenue) against Indian unwarranted aggression and recent territorial violations, including drone incursions.

A large number of members participated to condemn these actions, calling them clear breaches of international law and bilateral agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty.

Protesters expressed full support for the Armed Forces and showed readiness to stand united in defence of the country. They demanded a strong and appropriate response to the provocation, emphasising the nation’s right to safeguard its sovereignty.

In this regard, the association supports and endorses the call issued by the Pakistan Bar Council to the entire legal fraternity to observe a countrywide strike on May 09, 2025 (Friday) and to stage peaceful protests, sit-ins, pass condemnation resolutions to protest unwarranted aggression, show solidarity with the armed forces and with the families of martyrs and those who got injured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

