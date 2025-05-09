AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

NNI Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

LONDON: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a significant meeting Thursday with Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank, in London.

The meeting underscored the strong and enduring partnership between the Government of Pakistan and Standard Chartered Bank in advancing Pakistan’s economic development agenda.

During the meeting, Minister Aurangzeb expressed his deep appreciation for the longstanding and vital support provided by Standard Chartered Bank to Pakistan’s macroeconomic reform efforts. He acknowledged the Bank’s instrumental role in facilitating sustainable economic development and its continued engagement with key financial initiatives in the country.

Aurangzeb departs for London to promote investment and engage with UK officials

The Minister also reviewed the current pipeline of financial support and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ongoing reform measures aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability and fostering inclusive growth.

He lauded Standard Chartered’s confidence in Pakistan’s economic trajectory and its contributions to critical sectors of the economy.

Bill Winters, in turn, commended the progress being made by Pakistan on macroeconomic reforms and the recent signs of stabilization within the economy.

He reiterated Standard Chartered Bank’s support for Pakistan’s financial and economic initiatives, emphasizing the Bank’s long-term commitment to the country’s development goals.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their intention to further strengthen collaboration and support shared objectives for Pakistan’s economic prosperity.

