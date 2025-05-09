AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-09

Lahore put on high alert

Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: In view of the Indian drone attack, arising out of Indian aggression, Lahore has been put on a state of high alert on Thursday.

The authorities concerned in Rescue-1122, police, Civil Defence and other line departments have been asked remain in close coordination with each other.

In case India again resorts to aggression against Pakistan, these departments will act in coordination with each other in rescuing the injured and the provision of medical treatment to them.

Sources claimed that provincial departments have been asked to make preparations to deal with any emergency situation.

Moreover, Punjab health department has cancelled leaves of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff till further orders.

As per order issued by the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, ban has been imposed on postings, transfers till further orders.

On the other hand, the Punjab government has established a ‘Control Room’ in the DGPR office to provide authentic information to citizens.

This Control Room will provide accurate and reliable information about the decisions and directives of the Punjab government.

The aim behind setting up the Control Room is to prevent baseless news and disinformation.

The Control Room will work 24 hours a day and the staff will perform their duties in three shifts.

The citizens can contact the Control Room on these telephone numbers: 04236297014, 04299201363, 0429204486.

