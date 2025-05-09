Copper-coated wires: New customs values fixed

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values on the import of copper-coated aluminum winding wires from China.

In this regard, the directorate has issued a ruling 2001 of 2025 on Thursday.

According to a ruling (2001 of 2025) issued by the directorate on Thursday, the customs values of the said product was not revised since 2022. In pursuance of analysis of import data, current market trends, the difference in market prices and customs values, an exercise for the determination of the subject goods was conducted.

Meetings for the determination of the customs values were conducted with the stakeholders.

As a result, after adjusting and the amount of profits, the C&F value of the item was determined by the directorate, the ruling added.

