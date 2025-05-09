Zartaj Gul acquitted in Azadi March case

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Zartaj Gul from a case registered against her and other leaders in connection with the PTI Azadi March.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti, while announcing his reserved judgment, acquitted Gul in two cases registered against her and others under the charge of violations of Section 144 (which prohibits large gatherings), damage to public property, and obstruction of law enforcement.

Both the cases registered against her and other leaders at the Bara Kahu police station.

PTI leader Gul appeared before the court along with her counsel Advocate Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan.

The case pertains to charges filed against Gul and other PTI leaders, in which, the party's founder Imran Khan and senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi have already been acquitted in the same case relating to the party's 2022 long march towards Islamabad.

In May 2022, the PTI held the much-touted "Azadi March" in Islamabad during which scuffles broke out in different parts of the country, leading to the arrest of a few PTI leaders.

