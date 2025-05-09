US has not decided yet next envoy to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States has not yet decided who will serve as its next ambassador to Pakistan, months after Donald Blome stepped down from the post following President Donald Trump’s return to office in January.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Islamabad told Business Recorder that the “ambassadorial appointments are the president’s prerogative and must be confirmed by the [US] Senate.”

Without providing details on the selection process, the spokesperson said the US Mission in Pakistan is currently led by Natalie Baker, a senior career diplomat serving as chargé d’affaires.

“We are fortunate to have in Natalie Baker a highly capable chargé d’affaires leading the US Mission to Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.

“Baker is a career member of the US Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister Counselor.”

Blome, who had served in Islamabad since 2022, vacated the post as the new US administration began reshuffling key diplomatic positions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025