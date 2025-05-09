AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-09

SAU Tandojam holds rally in solidarity with Army

Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

HYDERABAD: A solidarity rally was held at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam on Wednesday to express support for the Pakistan Army, The rally was led by Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal and drew participation from faculty deans, senior professors, academic and administrative heads, students, and staff members.

The rally began at Dr AM Sheikh Auditorium and concluded at the Faculty of Crop Production. Participants waved national flags and raised slogans including “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pakistan Army,” echoing strong patriotic sentiment across the campus.

Speakers at the event strongly condemned recent cross-border violations by Indian forces, describing the incursions as cowardly acts carried out under the cover of darkness. They commended the Pakistan Army for its prompt and effective response and lauded the leadership of the country’s armed forces.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Dr Siyal stated that the people of Pakistan stand united in defence of national sovereignty. “Any threat to our borders will be met with unwavering resolve,” he remarked. “The sacrifices of our armed forces are deeply valued and will never be forgotten.”

Participants also expressed full confidence in the country’s military and political leadership. Speakers noted that the professionalism and resilience of the Pakistan Army continue to ensure national security in the face of persistent challenges.

