Pakistan

Proceedings in IK’s bail pleas adjourned

Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing on bail petitions of former chairman PTI Imran Khan till May 15 in eight (May 9 riots) cases including attack on Jinnah House and directed both sides to present their arguments.

Earlier, the counsel of Imran Khan stated that the prosecution wanted further remand of his client. The counsel said how they can seek remand at this stage, when the Supreme Court had also disposed of all petitions related to remand. He also pointed out that the SC had dismissed the prosecution’s plea to conduct investigations with Imran Khan after a delay of two years.

The counsel maintained that he wanted to complete his arguments today. The prosecutor sought time to present the SC ruling against granting remand of the PTI founder.

The prosecutor also told the court that an application had been filed before the trial court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph and photogrammetric tests of the accused.

The petitioner’s counsel, however, said the prosecution’s application had only just been filed and they did not know when it would be decided. The counsel said he did not object when the prosecution sought time, but they were deliberately not completing their arguments and the court adjourned the proceedings.

