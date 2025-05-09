Dust-storms, thunderstorms & sporadic rain in Karachi

KARACHI: A vigorous westerly wave moving southeast from Pakistan’s highlands is set to unleash dust-storms, thunderstorms and pockets of light to moderate rain over Karachi and neighbouring districts through Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned on Thursday.

Under the wave’s influence, the forecast calls for dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by light rain in rural and suburban areas of Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Miryal, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammed Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Tharparkar, Dadu, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Umerkot and the outskirts of Karachi Division.

Tomorrow, those storms will intensify in parts of lower Sindh: Tharparkar, Badin, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Thatta may even see isolated heavy downpours, while the same weather system brings light rain to Jamshoro, Miryal, T.M.?Khan, T.A.?Yar, Sanghar, Dadu, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur Districts, as well as Karachi’s periphery.

The unsettled conditions will persist into Saturday, when dust-storms and thunderstorms with rain are again likely across the rural districts and Karachi outskirts.

Safety and farming guidance: Officials cautioned that sudden gusts, lightning and rain could damage unsecured structures—electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar installations are particularly vulnerable. Farmers were urged to adjust planting, harvesting and irrigation plans in light of the changing weather, and to shelter livestock ahead of predicted storms.

