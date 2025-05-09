DGPR sets up Special Control Room for info dissemination: Azma

LAHORE: On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a state-of-the-art control room has been set up in the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) to ensure timely, accurate and authentic information is provided to the public during emergencies and extraordinary situations.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari visited the newly established control room at DGPR and conducted a detailed review of the arrangements, working system and available facilities. She also chaired an important meeting with the Digital Media Wing of the department, which was attended by Information Secretary Tahir Raza Bokhari and DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid.

The minister directed that the digital media team be activated immediately to effectively and promptly respond to the false and misleading information being spread on social media.

She emphasised that the current scenario involves two fronts: one at the borders and the other on social media. She added that through positive and responsible use of social media, the morale of our armed forces can be uplifted.

Azma Bokhari stated, “In extraordinary circumstances, it must be our top priority to deliver accurate, timely, and truthful information to the public.” She stressed that the core objective of establishing the control room is to present a clear and factual picture of the situation to the public.

The Punjab Information department is ensuring that every Pakistani receives truthful and fact-based information, and is fully committed to countering false campaigns launched by hostile elements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025