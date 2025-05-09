AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Opinion Print 2025-05-09

PARTLY FACETIOUS: We won because we downed their planes, expensive planes

Anjum Ibrahim Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 07:10am

“Has it died down, you reckon?”

“Ï am not quite sure – one minister says that the country has avenged the attack by downing Indian planes while the statement issued after the National Security Committee meeting, attended by the top civilian and defence personnel, categorically said that Pakistan retains the right to retaliate.”

“Ah, so your question is which way did the cookie crumble?”

“Indeed, but one thing is not debatable.”

“That Shahbaz Sharif did make a statement in parliament, but Modi has yet to say anything…”

“Right but…”

“Well we won because we downed their planes, expensive planes, though they have the foreign exchange reserves to buy more but still…”

“Right let’s end it at still but what concerns me is that Modi has unilaterally decided to tear up the Indus Water Treaty and need I add that would mean he has the control to make whole swathes of our land barren or in the event of heavy rains to flood our land and that…”

“Isn’t there an international law concerning upper riparian states which dictates that they cannot significantly alter the flow of an international river without the consent of lower riparian states, especially if it causes substantial harm. This principle, rooted in customary international law and various agreements, aims to ensure fair and equitable water sharing among all riparian states.”

“Indeed, two questions: how long would the court case last for the verdict and, equally importantly, what if Modi refuses to abide by the verdict.”

“Hey, there is no twenty-sixth amendment in international law and Modi can delay but not derail the case entirely…”

“You think?”

“Yes I think.”

“In any case, our lawyers, even those who are known for their prowess in court, rarely win a case unless the party that they are a member of, is in power…”

“Hush, my friend, hush. Anyway, I reckon while we can hear the war drums, yet things are coming back to normal as schools and universities have quietened.”

“I am worried about the Indus Water Treaty – there is a need for engagement on this issue and until and unless Modi backs down…”

“I can’t see that happening….wait, I have a suggestion. Maryam Nawaz’s son is single again, right? So why not get him married again and invite Modi…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“What do you mean? That Modi won’t come this time?”

“No once bitten twice shy. I reckon her son ain’t gonna accept his mom’s recommendation on that count.”

“Hmmmmm.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

