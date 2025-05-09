AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-09

Federal capital: All educational centres to remain closed for two days

Published 09 May, 2025

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the growing tensions between Pakistan and India, the district administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the federal capital for two days.

According to an official notification issued on Thursday, all public and private educational institutions — including schools, colleges, universities, and training centres — falling under the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will remain closed on May 9 and 10 due to the prevailing security situation.

Despite the closure, the notification clarified that all internal and external examinations, including international exams, scheduled for these dates will be conducted as planned and will not be disrupted.

Federal Capital Indo Pak tensions

