Ministry reviews preparedness to deal with any health emergencies

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of Pakistan-India military tensions, the Ministry of National Health Services and Coordination held an emergency meeting to comprehensively review preparedness and formulate strategies to deal with any potential health emergencies.

The meeting was held here on Thursday at the National Institute of Health (NIH) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal.

During the meeting, Kamal urged the provincial governments to allocate additional hospital beds and ensure adequate stock of blood and essential medicines in anticipation of any crisis. The minister emphasised that federal hospitals must continue daily operations smoothly and remain fully functional in emergency situation without any disruption.

Senior officials including the Director General Health, CEO DRAP, heads of federal hospitals, representatives of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority, Director General Health from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Director Health from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) participated in the meeting, along with other key stakeholders.

Addressing the participants, Kamal stated, “India is an unreliable adversary. We must remain fully prepared for all possible scenarios. The Ministry of Health and its subordinate institutions will stay on high alert.”

The health minister directed the CEO of DRAP to ensure uninterrupted supply of vaccines and life-saving medicines. He also stressed to ensure alternatives arrangements for medicines currently imported from India. Furthermore, he instructed the NIH to immediately enhance its capacity for local vaccine production.

Special instructions were issued to Polyclinic Hospital to make specific arrangements for the treatment of burn victims in case of emergency. The minister also directed that the medical needs of the armed forces be met on a priority basis.

