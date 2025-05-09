Minister, FCCI chief discuss reforms in FBR

ISLAMABAD: President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Rehan Naseem Bharara, called on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday to discuss key issues faced by the business community and explore avenues for trade facilitation.

During the meeting, Bharara highlighted the need for comprehensive reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), particularly concerning tariff structures that impact exporters. He proposed that export-oriented trade associations should be given permanent representation on policy-making boards, ensuring that voices from the ground are included in national trade strategies.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured the FCCI president of the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the business community.

He acknowledged the need for practical reforms to foster a more business-friendly environment and support regional connectivity. The meeting underscored the importance of public-private collaboration in shaping effective trade policy and enhancing Pakistan’s export competitiveness.

